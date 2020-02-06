VOCAL PROWESS: ViVA Trio, an award-winning classical crossover group from Toronto, showcased their vocal prowess during a Swift Current Arts Council Stars for Saskatchewan concert at the Living Sky Casino, Feb. 3.
The three sopranos sang everything from operatic classics to pop songs during their performance with the Regina Symphony Orchestra's Chamber Players. The show in Swift Current was part of their current Canadian tour to promote their debut album, Nothing Else Matters. The next show in the 2019-20 Stars for Saskatchewan series will be the Juno nominated Canadian singer-songwriting duo Madison Violet.
These talented multi-instrumentalists will perform at the Living Sky Casino on March 10 shortly after returning from their current concert tour to Austria and Switzerland. More information about upcoming performances in the Swift Current Arts Council's concert series is available online at www.scartscouncil.ca
