The Blenders Music Series is pleased to present Colin Linden on Tuesday, October 9 at the Lyric Theatre in Swift Current, Saskatchewan. Linden is a genuine renaissance man of roots music.
A singer and songwriter of great skill; a prolific record producer; Colin Linden is also sideman guitarist to the stars for the likes of Bruce Cockburn, Emmylou Harris, and Robert Plant and Alison Krauss; and a member of the highly successful trio Blackie and The Rodeo Kings.
The combination of his deep passion, encyclopedic musical knowledge, and a well-trained empathetic ear has also made Colin Linden one of the most sought-after roots music producers in North America. Linden's songs have been covered by the likes of The Band, The Blind Boys of Alabama, and Colin James.
Linden has won seven Junos, multiple Maple Blues Awards, and a Toronto Arts Award, plus was nominated for a Grammy Award for the star-studded A Tribute To Howlin' Wolf CD, and was involved in the ground-breaking O Brother Where Art Thou phenomenon.
Do not miss this incredible performer!
Tickets for the Tuesday, October 9 show are $35 and are available at Pharmasave. Doors at the Lyric Theatre will open at 7:30 p.m. and the music starts at 8:30 p.m.
Whitehorse
The Blenders Music Series is also excited to announce Whitehorse on Saturday, October 19th at the Lyric Theatre in Swift Current, Saskatchewan. This band is a marriage made in musical heaven.
Luke Doucet and Melissa McClelland, the husband and wife team who comprise the folk roots group Whitehorse, each have successful solo careers and storied musical histories. In live performances, the musical and romantic chemistry of the pair takes centre stage.
Luke Doucet began sharpening his acclaimed guitar skills as a young teenager, and by nineteen had left home to follow his musical dreams. While simultaneously working as a session musician and producing albums for others, Doucet went on to release a string of self-produced solo albums.
Melissa McClelland has collaborated extensively throughout the Canadian music scene. Her eclectic style incorporates roots, rock, blues, and folk, and her penchant for laying down complex looping feedback instils her music with a distinctly experimental edge.
Together as Whitehorse they blend their talents to reach new heights of sonic synergy. Whitehorse’s brazen sonic breadth encompasses psychedelic surf, arid border rock, lo-fi ingenuity, and icy 80’s sparseness.
They also mine the archives of traditional blues music, adding a modern twist. Catch this phenomenal group right here in Swift Current.
Tickets for the Friday, October 19th show are $40 and are available at Pharmasave. Doors at the Lyric Theatre will open at 7:30 p.m. and the music starts at 8:30 p.m.
