Jill Cavanagh didn’t plan to write a book. It all started as a story penned in a writing workshop twenty years ago. During the isolation of CoVid when she, like all of us, longed to be with our friends, she heard the song “Memories” by Maroon 5 sung by the Children’s One Voice Choir (You must give it a listen).One line from the song —“memories bring back memories, bring back you”— reminded her of the writing she had done so long ago.
Recently, she showed it to a friend who asked, “May I show this to my niece?” It turns out, that the niece was a publisher, and the book “If I had a Sister” was born. It is heart-warming narrative, richly illustrated by the art of Stephanie Ross, told from the heart about friendship and how important our friends are in our lives.
Before publishing, Jill asked herself the question, “Why would I publish it? What do I want the book to do?”
Her answer. Covid has brought out the need for connection and to encourage others. In her role as a counsellor and lay minister at the East Side Church of God, she has seen a rise in the need to value friends. “It is a gift you could give a friend to connect or reconnect to thank them for the part they have played in your life journey.”
Cavanagh was adopted as an infant. Her family moved around a lot and by the time Jill was 10 years old she had lived in five cities throughout Alberta and Saskatchewan. Perhaps it was all this moving around that initiated what was to become a key influence in her life: friendships. That, and the fact that, although she grew up with two brothers, she had always wanted a sister.
By the time Cavanagh had moved to Swift Current to begin her career as a teacher, she had made many ‘best-friends-forever.’ In the years since that move, (little did she know that, after moving around every few years, she would come to live in the same community for more than 50 years) friendships and their influence on Jill have continued to grow.
Her book is based on the friendships she formed along the way, all of which filled her longing for a sister. Each page relates a vignette from a different stage of her life and the friends who were so important to her, from playmates, to high school friends, friends that she was a bridesmaid for, friends she raised her children with, friends who gave her the love of a sister.
At age 32, the Swift Current resident located her birth parents, (who had married eight months after her adoption) and discovered that she had 5 siblings: two more brothers and three sisters! She is close friends with one sister, Marjie, and will be officiating at the marriage of Marjie’s daughter next spring in Calgary. Her book is dedicated to these sisters whom she wishes she had known when growing up.
“If I Had a Sister” is a gift book, a book you would give to a friend on your journey, a friend who walked with you through different life experiences. Cavanagh will be selling and signing her book at Sentiments Home and Design on Thursday, October 28th from noon until 3 p.m. She hopes you —and your friends— will come by for a visit, a book, and a chance to win a door prize. If you are not able to attend the book signing, books will be available at Sentiments Home and Design in Swift Current and through contacting Cavanagh on Facebook at Jill Virginia Cavanagh. It is $5 to mail a book anywhere in Canada, and she can sign and mail a book for you to your special friend/sister.
