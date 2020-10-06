For the third year, local artists of all ages and abilities are being invited to get creative for a chance to win a cash prize in the #YQL Expressions of Reconciliation Art & Media Contest.
The contest, a collaboration between United Way, the Reconciliation Lethbridge Advisory Committee, Lethbridge Indigenous Sharing Network, and The Gallery at CASA, provides an opportunity to continue conversations about reconciliation in south western Alberta communities following Lethbridge’s Reconciliation Week in September.
The theme of the contest in 2020 is “Indigenous Plants & Medicines” to coincide with the United Nations declaration of 2020 as the International Year of Plant Health. Each submission must incorporate the theme.
“RLAC and the City of Lethbridge are excited to partner with United Way for the Art Contest this year”, said Pamela Beebe, Indigenous Relations Coordinator for the City. “We distributed orange shirts during Reconciliation Week with a unique design featuring Indigenous plants by local artist, Chataya Holy Singer. We support all artists and look forward to all of the entries
Connolly Tate-Mitchell, Marketing & Communications Coordinator at United Way says art is helpful in continuing to foster understanding in the community.
“It will be really interesting to see how the theme is interpreted,” she said. “As artists are preparing their submissions, they may be researching, or reading, or talking to Indigenous community members about plants and medicines, and thinking about their significance historically, and what role they now have in reconciliation. It’s a great opportunity for educating ourselves.
First, second and third place winners will be selected by a jury made up of representatives from community and contest partner organizations. Submissions will also be featured on United Way’s Facebook page for the People’s Choice component of the contest. For two weeks, community members will be invited to vote for their favourites. In addition to taking home a cash prize, contest winners will have their work displayed publicly at The Gallery at CASA in November and December.
A variety of types of art will be accepted from artists of all ages and abilities. Full contest rules and submission information is available now at www.lethbridgeunitedway.ca/reconciliation. The deadline to submit a piece is Friday, October 23 at 5:00pm and the winners will be announced in mid-November.
