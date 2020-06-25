The Rosebud Homestage Tour is Rosebud Theatre’s “connection to you while shows are paused at the theatre. This is a new twist on a backstage tour, bringing you into the living rooms of artists connected with Rosebud to entertain you with bits of live music and theatre. Tune in every week to the Rosebud Theatre Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/RosebudTheatre/ for live concerts and performances by the people who make live theatre so worthwhile.”
On Friday, June 26 at noon, Rosebud feature RSA alumnus and musician, Kaitlyn Sloboda. Kait graduated in 2016 and has since filled her time writing, recording an album, and reading classic novels. Select credits from Rosebud include The Spitfire Grill, A Wind in the Willows Christmas in Rosebud, The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe (Rosebud Theatre), and The Other Side of the Pole (RSA).
