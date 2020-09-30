Imagine getting more than you bargained for when buying a new house. Author Candace Savage researched the first occupant of her 1928 Saskatoon home and discovered a family history more fascinating and heartbreaking than she expected.
In the process she examined a troubling episode in Canadian history, one with surprising relevance today. She’ll present from her latest work Strangers in the House at 7 p.m., Wednesday, October 21 on the Lyric Theatre’s Digital Stage.
Savage has enjoyed a long and storied career as the writer of more than two dozen nonfiction books on a wide variety of subjects and genres. She’s written historical and biographical studies for both adults and young readers, explored near space in Aurora, insect social life in Bees, grassland conservation in Prairie: A Natural History, and prairie settlement history in A Geography of Blood.
WOL appreciates support from the Saskatchewan Writers’ Guild for Candace Savage’s reading. In addition, local musician, Jackie Hudec, will provide a musical interlude.
Until the Lyric is open for performances, WOL presenters may be accessed on and following their scheduled dates through the theatre’s Facebook page or at “Lyric Digital Stage Write Out Loud” on YouTube.
