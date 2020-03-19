As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to make its way across the nation, the “Taste of the Arts” fundraiser on March 28 has been postponed until further notice.
This decision follows an earlier postponement of the “Black Tie NHL Hockey Draft” Fundraiser originally scheduled for April 6. Individuals who have already purchased tickets for both of these events will have these purchases honored for the rescheduled dates; no refunds on tickets will be available at this point in time.
the Dr. Noble Irwin Regional Healthcare Foundation is announcing that our “Gift Shop” in the Cypress Regional Hospital is now CLOSED.. In an effort to protect the health and safety of our store staff and patrons, the Gift Shop will closed until further notice. We ask that any individuals wishing to make a donation to the Dr. Noble Irwin Regional Healthcare Foundation do so by calling our office at (306)778-3314 or on-line through our website www.drirwinfoundation.com
Public safety is a priority and as we all work together to keep our communities safe and healthy, our fundraisers will be rescheduled in the near future once the Cornavirus situation has concluded.
