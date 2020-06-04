Swift Current musician Glenna Switzer hosted a musical event on the front lawn of her home that brought performers of all ages together while still staying six feet apart in adherence to the COVID-19 physical distancing measures.
The music day during the afternoon of May 30 started with year-end recitals by some of her music students. The appearance of students were scheduled several minutes apart to give her time to sanitize the microphones and keyboard before the next performer.
Switzer is also a music teacher at Maverick High School and several current and former students came to perform during the afternoon. The music day concluded with a jam session by Switzer and other local musicians that joined her to entertain neighbours and other visitors who came out to enjoy the music.
