The challenges of human-induced climate change and the options to move to a more sustainable future are featured in the Swift Current Museum’s latest exhibition.
The title of the exhibition is Climate Change: Facts, Challenges and Objectives. Stephanie Kaduck, the museum’s education and public programs coordinator, said the purpose of this exhibition is to provide visitors with factual information about an important challenge to humans and other species on this planet.
“It's an important museum subject and it's an important thing for people to think about, and it doesn't matter what walk of life you are in,” she noted. “You're having some effect on the change of the climate, and the scientists say that we are already past the tipping point, that we're going to start losing species and entire ecosystems are going to move and we may end up with serious water shortages, more pandemics, things like that. So it's a subject that everybody should think about and think about how they might be able to affect this.”
The purpose of a contemporary museum is to be a source of information that might be relevant to the past, present or future. It will therefore take on subjects that are timely and it provides visitors an opportunity to considers the various implications of the information presented to them.
This exhibition provides details about the earth’s past climate, the current situation and the potential future impact of current human actions.
““It's an important subject, and a museum is supposed to be a place where people can come and explore important subjects,” she said. “What I've done here is to try and clarify what the specific things are without everybody else having to read 73 articles and 50 academic papers and so on. I did that. So here I can give a concise version of what's going on and people can come and think about it and talk about it. I actually offer people a list of some of the things to do themselves. That's a drop in the bucket, but if we have a community of drops in the bucket then eventually we start making a difference.”
The first section of the exhibition provides a variety of climate change facts, including information about the causes of climate change and its consequences.
“The fact that the greenhouse effect is happening and the climate is changing is a fact, backed up by climate scientists, backed up by NASA,” she said. “It's not a question, despite some people's wish that it didn't exist. It actually does exist.”
The second part of the exhibition looks at the challenges presented by climate change and it highlights the extent to which fossil fuel use has become an integral part of human existence.
“The challenges are that we have to look at the biggest drivers of climate change, which are the fossil fuels, and what can we do to move towards something that is more sustainable,” she said. “And the objectives then are finding ways to use fossil fuels more effectively in a way that is less damaging, because we aren't ready to get rid of fossil fuels, we just aren't, and then to start implementing some of the greener types of energy like solar energy.”
The exhibition presents data about the extent of fossil fuel use in a modern economy. For example, Canadians used 110 billion litres of refined oil products in 2018. One of the information panels presents a long list of items made from hydrocarbons that are used on a daily basis at work and at home, for example antiseptics, car battery cases, epoxy paint, insect repellent, trash bags, hand lotion, nail polish, and shaving cream.
The exhibition includes information about the advantages and disadvantage of the different energy sources that are available for a transition towards a more sustainable future, for example solar, geothermal, wind, biomass, and nuclear energy.
“No one type of energy has all the answers,” Kaduck said. “The best thing is to use a mix of all these ways to generate energy, because even the greener ones have issues. If you go through the pros and cons of geothermal, the pros and cons of wind, of biomass, they all have issues, and so it's a matter of finding what works in your region, within your budget, any little thing.”
The final section of the exhibition provides information about how people can change their personal behaviour to reduce their own carbon footprint, for example unplugging electronics when they are not in use, recycling, reducing food waste, growing your own food, buying products that use less packaging material, buying less or shopping at thrift stores, or buying a more energy efficient vehicle.
“Reduce our emissions, because it's not for us,” she said. “It's for our kids, and we want to leave a world for them that is sustainable, functional and beautiful.”
The exhibition includes three large images by Swift Current photographer Ed Fonger. These dramatic photos show extreme weather events, which are expected to become more frequent and severe due to climate change.
The museum is hosting an online photography contest in conjunction with this exhibition. People can submit their own wild weather photos to the museum until the end of March with some information about where they took the image and what happened. It can be images about drought, hail, wind damage, tornados, floods or any other weather event. The contest winner will receive a $50 gift certificate to spend at the museum’s gift shop.
Images can be submitted by posting it on the museum’s Facebook page or by sending an e-mail to Kaduck at: s.kaduck@swiftcurrent.ca
This climate change exhibition will be on display at the Swift Current Museum until the end of April. Admission to the museum is free. Visitors are required to wear masks, sanitize their hands, and follow physical distancing protocols. The museum is open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturdays from 1-5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.