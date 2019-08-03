The City of Swift Current Parks Play Program and the Kiwanis Club have partnered together for our annual Kiwanis Coin Carnival event! On Friday, August 9th from 1–4:30 p.m. at Highland Park, children are welcome to come and play carnival games, make crafts, and bounce around in our awesome bounce castles. This year’s theme is “Let the Games Begin”.
There will be amazing carnival food to enjoy for only $0.25 per food item. You can expect to see snow cones, cotton candy, and popcorn!
We invite YOU to be a part of this amazing event and encourage you to bring your friends along! The City of Swift Current Parks Play Program thanks the Kiwanis Club for their sponsorship of this annual event.
Visit swiftcurrent.ca/summer for more information or contact Community Services at 306.778.2787.
