Blenders Concert Series is pleased to welcome back Hawksley Workman on Nov. 27, at the Lyric Theatre in Swift Current.
Workman is a staple of the Canadian music scene and has been for years. He boasts an impressive catalogue of 15 solo releases and accolades including multiple JUNO nominations and wins. Workman’s record showcases his signature hooky yet innovative melodic approach, authentic songwriting, and good old-fashioned, unedited musicianship.
Hawksley Workman is many things to many people in many places, but primarily, he’s a student of the human psyche; an artist in the purest sense of the word, constantly finding fresh and interesting ways to frame and share the world – the people we are and the things we encounter. It’s a virtually bottomless well of ideas for a man with virtually endless imagination and creative outlets. Don’t miss this Blenders veteran!
Tickets for the Wednesday, November 27th show are $40 and are available at Pharmasave or eventbrite.com. Doors at the Lyric Theatre will open at 7:30 p.m. and the music begins at 8:30pm. Blenders thanks Service Master for sponsoring this show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.