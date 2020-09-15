At the end of March Friesen Press and Jump into the Story Media jointly released local author, Ray Friesen’s, second book, Wandering the Wilderness: A Guide for Weary Wanderers and Searching Skeptics.
By his own admission, Friesen went “from conservative Evangelical to believing skeptic, from non-worldly Mennonite to citizen of the planet, from health to depression, complete exhaustion, and physical weakness back to robust health again [as a result of an encounter with cancer and chemotherapy in 2015].”
It is in that context that he discovered a revitalized faith—“I believe more in God even as I believe less about God.” It is that lively and vital faith that pushed him to write this book.
The book takes the 21st century Wholehearted living research done by Dr. Brené Brown (see her The Gifts of Imperfection) and combines that with the things the Ancient Writings (Bible) have to say about what Jesus of Nazareth called “Abundant Living.” The result is a book with a chapter for the Trailhead and each of 12 trail posts that help the reader “to find direction where there are no well-marked paths and faith without easy answers.”
Friesen’s easy-going, storytelling style makes this book a must read for anyone wanting to get the most out of life’s wanderings.
With COVID-19 canceling a Swift Current book launch planned for April and discouraging any gatherings like that in the foreseeable future, Friesen invites those interested to go to www.amazon.ca click on “Look Inside” and read the Introduction.
In Swift Current, the book is available for $25 at Pharmasave and from the author at jumpintothestory@sasktel.net or 306-741-0035 (free delivery within city limits). It is also available online from Amazon, Chapters Indigo and Friesen Press (including Kindle & Kobo versions), McNally Robinson in Saskatoon and wherever quality books are sold.
