A unique duo will be at the Living Sky Casino Nov. 26 at 7:30 p.m. for a concert.
meagan&amy share an intense passion for interesting programming and fearless music-making. Selected the winner for a Pan-Canadian tour offered by Debut Atlantic, Jeunesses Musicales Canada, and Prairie Debut in 2019-2020, pianist Meagan Milatz and violinist Amy Hillis, who formed this musical union in 2011, will share with audiences across Canada a unique program that reflects their Saskatchewan origins, their Montreal studies, their international musical experiences, and connect them with music that has inspired them along the way.
meagan&amy will program works by the celebrated European masters and pair them with works by composers across Canada.
These composers who have a connection to their home, their studies, and their Canadian travels. This tour, Road Trip! A Pan-Canadian Partnership, will not only be a partnership of the touring networks, but a partnership of composers, and a partnership of artistic excellence.
www.prairiedebut.com/meaganamy/
