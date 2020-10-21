Provincial and civic elections, race relations, the environment and a global pandemic - the world is full of headlines that affect our everyday lives.
Sum Theatre is harnessing the power of live performance, music and open discussion to help us process world events with the return of The Last Sunday (October 25, 7:00p.m. Broadway Theatre). This year, the company is reaching even further to communities beyond Saskatoon.
“We want to offer the province an opportunity to connect through the aritstic process,” says Artistic Director Joel Bernbaum. “We need to work together to understand our world and what’s going on in it. The Last Sunday gives people a chance to openly discuss and digest issues of the current moment.”
Sum is partnering with local theatre companies in Prince Albert (Spark Theatre), Swift Current (Lyric Theatre), The Battlefords (Battleford Community Players), and Regina (Sum Theare Regina) to expand the performance and its possibilities. The show will offer participatory live streaming so that audience members, no matter where they are, can ask questions and get in on the discussion.
The show is as fresh as performance can get as playwrights, musicians, comedians, poets and community leaders respond to the news of the day. Each month will feature a new play, music written just for the event as well as a rant and a hot-seat interview.
“We want to see a different side of the story than we’ve heard before, go deeper and challenge people on their opinions and thought,” says Bernbaum.
Krystle Pederson sasy The Last Sunday amplifies artistic voices.
“It’s a challenge to write about what’s going on in the news and current events,” says Pederson, a Sum Theatre Artistic Associate who performed in The Last Sunday in May. “It was a big push because you had to write quickly. It was also incredible to have the freedom to do it, to express my own opinions through my music.”
Sum Theatre is going one step further and creating a podcast from the show. The theatre company is working with local teachers to share the podcast with students and bring live theatre and thought provoking discussions to students.
“Sum Theatre believes in the power of community, we need it most right now and we are trying to connect people in the best way we can.”
*The show is free to the public, a limit of 90 people max at The Broadway Theatre where masks are mandatory.
