The directors with members of the Clue cast. Sitting at front, from left, are co-directors Nabil Zanidean, Keegon Guenther, and Laticia Beaulieu. Seated behind the table, from left to right, Amery Giesbrecht, Anna Voysey, Jaiden Beaudoin-Kwan, Lucas Selk, Sara Booth, and Brandon Siemens. Standing, from left to right, Rhett Oakman, Cole Johnson, Lesley Levorson-Wong, and Peyton Johnston.