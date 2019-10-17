Saskatchewan singer-songwriter Jeffery Straker helped Central School students in Swift Current to create an anti-bullying song that they can sing each year on Pink Shirt Day or at other occasions.
Straker visited the school on Oct. 15 for a day-long workshop with 19 students from Grade 6-8 to create the song. They used information that were previously gathered by Central School music teacher Celia Hammerton during brainstorming sessions with all the classes.
She used questions provided by Straker for the brainstorming activities, and the information was organized into five themes for the songwriting workshop. The entire process helped to create awareness among students about the issue of bullying, and the songwriting workshop was a great opportunity for participating students to explore a different type of creative writing and to realize they can all be songwriters.
A backing track for the new song will be created by local musician Ken Friesen in his music studio, and the song will be released during the week of Pink Shirt Day in February.
