Jeffery Straker and Friends featuring Jack Semple and Annette Campagne are touring 18 Sask. communities which started Oct. 1 in Shaunavon.
The Organization of Saskatchewan Arts Councils (OSAC) along with its member Arts Councils are proud to present Jeffery Straker and Friends in concert. The performances are part of the 2019/2020 Stars for Saskatchewan Concert Series. Join 3 of Saskatchewan's favourite singer-songwriter-musicians in this engaging and uplifting multi-artist concert.
Through a combination of experienced voices and diverse musical styles backed by stellar musicians, this is a "not-to-be-missed" performance of song and story. Host and lead musician, award-winning JEFFERY STRAKER, performs 100+ shows every year across Canada, Europe and Latin America. Whether solo or backed by full symphony orchestra he’s left critics drawing comparisons to the likes of Harry Chapin, Carole King and Billy Joel. JACK SEMPLE has reached an international audience with his songwriting, recordings and performances as a vocalist and virtuoso guitarist. He’s a Juno recipient, two-time winner of the Western Canadian Blues album of the year and has received a Grammy ballot nomination for "Contemporary Blues Album". Folk singer-songwriter and Western Canadian music award winner ANNETTE CAMPAGNE has been performing for over twenty-five years, both as a founding member of the acclaimed group Hart Rouge and now in her solo career. Her heart-in hand music and lyrics touch the soul and jumpstart the heart.
October 4-Leader
Jeffery Straker and Friends featuring Jack Semple and Annette Campagne at the Leader Community Centre and is being put on by the Leader & District Arts Council. Starts at 7:30 p.m. Contact leaderartscouncil@gmail.com
November 1-Swift Current
Jeffery Straker and Friends featuring Jack Semple and Annette Campagne at the Event Centre. It is put on by the Swift Current Arts Council starting at 7:30 p.m.
