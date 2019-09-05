Blenders Concert Series is excited to welcome back one man band Steve Hill on September 20th, 2019 at The lyric Theatre in Swift Current.
Hill previously performed at Long Day’s Night Music Festival in 2015.
When it comes to one-man bands, guitarist and singer extraordinaire Steve Hill has no limits. The truest definition of a one-man band; Hill performs standing up while singing and playing guitar, his feet playing bass drum, snare drum, hi-hats and with a drum stick fused to the head of his trusty guitar, any other percussion within reach.
Winner of 2015 Juno for Blues Album Of The Year along with 2015 Maple Blues Awards for Electric Act Of The Year, Guitarist of The Year, Recording/Producer Of The Year, and Entertainer of The Year, Steve Hill is an ambitious and raucous force to be reckoned with on the Canadian and international blues-rock scene. Don’t miss this incredible artist!
Tickets for the Friday, September 20th show are $25 and are available at Pharmasave or eventbrite.com. Doors at the Lyric Theatre will open at 7:30pm and the music begins at 8:30pm. Blenders thanks WW Smith for sponsoring this show.
Limited season passes are still available for only $325 at Pharmasave – that’s almost three concerts for free! For more information about the show or Blenders Music Series email culturalfest.swift@gmail.com.
