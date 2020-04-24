In these current times of physical distancing, new ways of trying to connect are happening — this includes fundraisers. The Community Foundation of Southeastern Alberta has partnered in with a larger event and looks to raise some much needed funds for the southeast.
On May 2, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. the CFSEA is participating in the inaugural Stay@Home Gala.
It will be an exciting event and will feature local music and acting star MacKenzie Porter.
The event is unique as southeast Alberta will be taking part in a nation-wide event.
“The first Stay@Home Gala was a local event in Kelowna to help benefit the North Okanagan Community Foundation response efforts,” explains Niki Gray, Community Engagement Coordinator
Community Foundation of Southeastern Alberta. “It was such a huge success for their area that the Stay at Home Gala event organizers and Trellis Charity opened up the opportunity Nationally to help benefit Community Foundations across the country. The event will consist of both local and national speakers and entertainers.”
“The process for organizing the gala is still ongoing for CFSEA and it is unfolding very quickly. We are excited to have some incredible community champions volunteer to help coordinate the event. The gala is going to be an amazing opportunity to connect, unite and nourish our communities across Southeast Alberta!”
Emceeing the local segment will be award-winning entertainer, entrepreneur and coach, Trevor Moore with Porter as the special guest.
Gray explains that Porter will be performing as there will be a 20-30 minute local segment prior to the national one and then another 20-30 minutes of local messaging/entertainment after the national segment.
Gray adds the proceeds stay in the region for charities in need, across Southeast Alberta through the CFSEA COVID-19 Response Fund.
To see which charitable agencies and groups that have been assisted in the past by the Community Foundation, please see https://cfsea.ca/covid-19/
Everyone’s status quo has been changed drastically and the CFSEA is no different. Gray they are still communicating.
“We are on video conferences daily with our staff and volunteers to keep up with evolving changes to everything that we are engaged in,” explains Gray. “We continue to focus on supporting a vibrant, healthy and caring community during these unprecedented times.”
Tickets for the Gala are at https:stayathomegala.com/attend/ The event is sponsored by Pritchard and Company Law Firm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.