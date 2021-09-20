Lethbridge-based DJ crew and electronic music production company, LEMF, along with their partners Unified Vibe and London Road Marketing will be hosting the 9th Annual Lethbridge Electronic Music Festival (LEMF) on Saturday, September 25th in downtown Lethbridge at Galt Gardens Park. The free event starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 11:30 pm.
From its humble beginnings on one small stage in 2012, the festival has grown into a premier summer event that saw close to 5000 people in 2019.
With two stages and 24 acts spanning a multitude of electronic music genres, LEMF will have something for everyone to enjoy. The festival is featuring an all Canadian lineup this year with major headliner Skratch Bastid (Toronto), The Gaff (Saskatoon), Woofax (Calgary), and Rumpus (Regina).
The lineup also includes 12 local and 8 out of town acts, featuring artists that are veterans of the Western Canadian festival scene. LEMF gives DJs an opportunity to play for family, friends, and the community rather than just in a nightclub or at 18+ festivals. LEMF will also feature 18 artisan vendors, 4 food trucks, beer gardens, a Kids Zone with air jump, free face painting, dancers and live graffiti art.
“Our goal at LEMF is to provide a free not-for-profit event that gives families and those who may not usually attend electronic events, an opportunity to check the scene out,” says David Fritz, current President of the LEMF organizing committee.
“We are very proud to be family friendly and have an age range of children up through to seniors coming together to share a love of music. We have a planning committee that works year round on LEMF and throws regular parties throughout the year. LEMF is a volunteer driven event that requires over 40 people on the day to generously give their time to help organize and run the event. It is truly by and for the community and we are very proud of that.”
For more information, please visit: www.facebook.com/THELemf or www.lemf.ca
