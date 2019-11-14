SaskMusic announced Nov. 13 the nominees of the 2019 Saskatchewan Music Awards with an event held at The Artesian in Regina. The awards are intended to honour excellence, and celebrate the achievements of our Saskatchewan music industry members over the past year. The awards event will take place on Thursday, November 28/2019 at The Broadway Theatre, Saskatoon, in conjunction with the Very Prairie Music Summit (November 29-December 1/2019) in Saskatoon.
Tickets for the Awards are on sale now, for an advance price of $20 plus service fees. Performers for the evening include respectfulchild, Yellowsky, 3 Moonjask, and Jay & Jo, with more to be announced. (Ticket link: https://broadwaytheatre.ca/events). An official after party will follow at Amigos Cantina. Registration for Very Prairie is also open now, with discounts for youth, student, and bands.
For more information please see www.veryprairie.ca.
SaskMusic would like to thank our major sponsors: Creative Saskatchewan, FACTOR (The Foundation Assisting Canadian Talent on Recordings), and the Government of Saskatchewan for their support.
2019 Saskatchewan Music Award Nominees
Alternative Artist of the Year: Bears in Hazenmore ; Close Talker; Foxwarren; Ponteix; Reignwolf
Country Artist of the Year: Amy Nelson; Chris Henderson; Hunter Brothers; Justin LaBrash; Tenille Arts Electronic Artist of the Year: Carson Shmyr; Duchess of Dub; Patrick Moon Bird; Rumpus; VBRTR.
Experimental or Contemporary Artist of the Year: Del Suelo; Jesse Brown; Patient Hands; Singing with Sylvia (Sylvia Chave); Wolf Willow
Hip Hop Artist of the Year: Alex Bent + the Emptiness; Eekwol and T-Rhyme; Pimpton; Samurai; Champs; UNLTD.
Metal/Loud Artist of the Year: Arcana Kings; Blue Youth; Man Meat; Shooting Guns; The Jump Off; Untimely Demise
Rock/Pop Artist of the Year: Autopilot; Bombargo; Close Talker; Ponteix; Reignwolf.
Roots/Folk Artist of the Year: Belle Plaine; Gunner & Smith; Kacy and Clayton; Poor Nameless Boy; The Dead South ; Twin Fiddles
Indigenous Artist of the Year: Conrad Bigknife; Donny Parenteau; Duchess of Dub; Eekwol and T-Rhyme; Patrick Moon Bird
Industry Achievement Award: Eliza Doyle; Grind Central Records ; Jay Semko; Susan Busse; The Broadway Theatre; Trifecta Sound Co.
Producer of the Year: Bart McKay; Brad Prosko; Close Talker; Mario Lepage; SJ Kardash.
Venue of the Year: Blenders Events; Happy Nun; TD Mainstage – Saskatchewan Jazz Festival; The Broadway Theatre; The Exchange
Music Video of the Year
• Amy Mantyka, Play Creative Media for "El Fin Del Mundo ft. Ramon Fernandez," Def3 & Late Night Radio;
• Crushed Rockets (Sherona Sinclair, Director/Editor; Aaron Sinclair, Producer) for "Seeker," Megan Nash;
• Dustin Wilson and Zach Wilson, Two Brothers Films for "Diamond Ring," The Dead South;
• Dylan Hryciuk, Versa Films for "Petite Fleur,” Ponteix;
• Dylan Hryciuk, Versa Films for "Faux Pas,” Ponteix.
Additionally: Single of the Year nominees will be announced at the awards show. This is a data-driven category which is not genre-specific. The Breaking Borders Award, presented by the Derek Bachman Foundation, will be announced at the awards show. There are no nominees presented for this category.
The longlist for Best Saskatchewan Albums of the Year will be announced at the awards show, with public voting for the Top Ten to commence the following day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.