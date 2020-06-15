Medicine Hat’s Theresa Eisenbarth, a well-known Alberta artist who has exhibited extensively around Southern Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ottawa, will bring her unique, evocative and visual story telling exhibit to the Esplanade Art Gallery in Medicine Hat, beginning June 15.
Eisenbarth’s exhibition will also be available through virtual programming by the Esplanade, enabling visitors a variety of options to experience the works during the current pandemic.
“It’s exciting, we are implementing some innovative new tools to enable visitors to experience the gallery and our exhibits in a number of new ways, so they can continue to immerse themselves in art, but in a manner that enables them to feel safe,” said Xanthe Isbister, Curator of Art, Community Development, City of Medicine Hat
A 3-D tour of Eisenbarth’s art will be also made available on the Esplanade Art Gallery website. In addition the gallery will be creating videos and interviews with Eisenbarth, which will be posted to the Gallery’s webpage, and social media channels on a weekly basis.
“This is very exciting for me. The Esplanade Art Gallery is a renowned Alberta art gallery. It is an honour to have been asked to create an exhibit of my work for them, and to be involved in the pioneering of a new approach to experiencing art with the Gallery,” said Eisenbarth.
Eisenbarth is following an unusual and timely approach to the development of this exciting exhibition, by incorporating neighbourhood stories into the creation of her art.
“Stories have always framed the creation of my art. It is exciting to be telling the stories about individuals and communities through the pieces I am creating. I think with the Covid-19 crisis, neighbourhood spaces have become magnified, emphasizing the world we in which we all reside... with increased clarity we now appreciate interacting and being outside in our neighbourhoods. It’s really the “neighbourhood” the spaces in our own back yards I’m capturing and re-imaging with my art pieces,” she said.
Unique to this exhibition, Eisenbarth will also be painting a 72 x60 “alleyway of lilacs” in the Gallery during the Gallery’s open hours. Gallery visitors will be welcome to watch the painting and interact with the artist, while maintaining social distancing guidelines. The live painting exhibit will begin on Jun 22nd.
Not only is Eisenbarth’s approach to her art creation unique, but so are the materials she incorporates into her paintings. In her pieces she layers with bold acrylic paint colours with household materials such as tinfoil, text, hardware, coffee and paper to create both an exciting and evocative texture and mood.
As an artist, Eisenbarth is known across the country. Her paintings are in many private collections and are sold in galleries across Canada, at Inspire Art in Medicine Hat and the Rothwell Gallery & Framing in Ottawa.
Eisenbarth’s exhibit opens June 15th at Medicine Hat’s Esplanade Art Gallery and runs until August 15th.
http://esplanade.ca/artgallery/art-gallery-current-and-upcoming/
Book free tickets to visit the Gallery at : https://buy.tixx.ca/eventperformances.asp?evt=1055
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.