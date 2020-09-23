Rosebud Theatre is thrilled to announce that we will be bringing live theatre back to Alberta, re-opening on November 6 with a safely distanced Charles Dickens’ classic, ‘A Christmas Carol.’
“We’ve been busy working through the details of how to safely offer a Christmas production”, said Morris Ertman, Artistic Director. "Last Christmas I was in Vancouver directing Ron Reed's adaption of A Christmas Carol, and I realized that this visually stunning one person show would be the perfect event to ease us safely into this new phase – where we can once again come together in community, albeit with safety and social distancing in place."
To date Rosebud Theatre is the only company in Alberta offering A Christmas Carol live on stage. For all of the families who have made this classic an annual tradition at Theatre Calgary or the Citadel Theatre, we invite you to continue your tradition by joining us to experience the Christmas magic of Rosebud.
“Social distancing has been ensured by modifying the number of audience seats per show from 230 to 62, and changing our dining room experience from buffet style to plate service. AHS guidelines will be exceeded and surfaces will be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected following each performance”, commented Heather Little, Marketing Manager.
It’s Christmas Eve in Victorian England. A street-wise storyteller lights a candle and with a twinkle in his eye, invites us into the story of a miser who was meant to be a benefactor. His name is Ebenezer Scrooge, and on this very night he will be visited by three spirits . . . Using Dickens’ richly descriptive language, Nathan Schmidt imagines this well-known tale of redemption in a way that reawakens the time-honoured Christmas spirit it embodies. Join us for this Christmas classic.
