Recently a few Rosebud staff and alumni and filmed some wonderful music and stories for their one-hour Summer in the Valley fundraising concert. They're celebrating summer, the outdoors, and resilience as we hopefully begin to emerge from the COVID crisis.
Thanks to the generosity of a couple of very special donors who have pledged $25,000 in matching funds, they hope to raise $50,000 by the end of the summer to help support the rebuilding needed to be able to come back better and healthier than ever. This means, that every dollar you donate will be doubled until they reach their goal of $50,000. Please join them on Monday, June 28 at 7:30 pm for the release of this free fabulous concert.
Go to their "Support Us" page at https://www.rosebudtheatre.com/support-us on Monday, June 28th at 7:30 pm to watch the release of this very special presentation.!
Coming up on Saturday July 10th & Sunday July 11th is the Rosebud String Quartet. Featuring the music of Joseph Haydn, Benjamin Britten, Carmen Braden, & Ludwig van Beethoven, these world-class musicians will amaze and inspire.
Concerts are Saturday, July 10th at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., and Sunday July 11 at 2 p.m. These one-hour concerts will be presented to a physically distanced audience on Rosebud’s gorgeous outdoor Festival Stage next to the Opera House.
Grab your lawn chairs, sunscreen, and bug repellant, and join us for a unique concert experience you’re sure to remember! All tickets are only $25!
Click https://www.rosebudfestivals.com for details and schedule, and call 1-800-267-7553 to book tickets! Seating is limited so book soon.
