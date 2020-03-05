Canalta Centre in Medicine Hat is proud to present The Robb Nash Project coming to Canalta Centre March 12 at 10:30 am. The Robb Nash Project is an immersive concert experience that engages young people through the power of music and storytelling.
Our presentation addresses topics related to mental health such as depression, anxiety, self-harm, addiction, bullying and suicidal ideation.
We balance this serious subject matter in a truly unique way that is not only thought provoking and inspirational but also entertaining and at times humorous. Our shows are hosted in performing arts theatres and arenas from coast to coast and organized with participating schools and communities.
We are a registered Canadian charity and schools are invited to attend at no charge with assistance available for transportation costs. We provide comprehensive support to participating schools before, during and after our presentation to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.
For more information see: canaltacentre.com and https://www.robbnash.com/
