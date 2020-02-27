Raymond-based cover band Saints and Sinners is a tight knit well-oiled rock and variety musical ensemble hell bent on taking southern Alberta by storm. Saints and Sinners delivers a great mix of crowd favourites with a polished setlist for all ages.
They were at KC’s Pub in Coaldale Feb. 15.
Bass player Sean Coppieters has been with the band for over five years and has, on occasion, stepped into play guitar from time to time. “Because I’ve written some songs, so sometimes I’ll step in on guitar. But, not lately,” he noted.
According to the multi-faceted musician, he wasn’t the original bass player. “The band was already set up when I got involved. I saw them at their first gig, so I’ve been a fan right from the start. I know everybody,” he explained, adding the drummer used to be Coppieters’ band teacher in high school and the piano player was his piano teacher in Grade 5.
“It’s been great to be able to get together with friends, as close as family,” he said.
In the past, the band has performed at the Community Playhouse for weekend gigs. “So far it’s just been in Raymond and trying to play around,” he said.
During summers, the band performs in local parades. “It definitely gets the word out about the band.”
Coppieters said Saint and Sinners is always learning new songs too. “We can play anything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.