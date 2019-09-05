Gail Bowen’s best-known works are the Joanne Kilbourn series of mystery novels, all of which are set in Saskatchewan. These books have received national and international acclaim for their realistic heroine and examination of contemporary social issues. Six books in the series were successfully adapted for an international television audience. A Darkness of the Heart, published August 2018, is the eighteenth book in Bowen’s Joanne Kilbourn mystery series.
Among her many writing awards are a lifetime achievement award from the Crime Writers of Canada and the Distinguished Canadian Award from the University of Regina and the Lifelong Learning Centre. She’s also a playwright, specializing in children’s literature. In 2018, she was awarded the Saskatchewan Order of Merit and the Grand Master Award of Crime Writers of Canada.
Bowen has been a writer‐in‐residence at libraries in Regina, Calgary and Toronto, and has presented courses at numerous writers’ festivals and retreats across Canada. In addition, she taught literature in the English Department of the First Nations University of Canada for 22 years, serving six years as department head.
Write Out Loud organizers are excited about this season’s diverse lineup of writers. This dynamic and entertaining evening with Gail Bowen is the first of seven literary presentations scheduled from now until next spring. WOL appreciates support from the Saskatchewan Writers’ Guild for Ms. Bowen’s visit to Swift Current.
Write Out Loud commences September 18 at Swift Current’s Lyric Theatre. Admission is $8. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Local father/daughter duo, Tanja and Wes Wicks, will entertain at 7 p.m. and the featured author will follow.
