The Organization of Saskatchewan Arts Councils (OSAC), along with its member arts councils — including the Swift Current Allied Arts Council — announced July 13 the decision has been made to postpone all tour dates in the 2020/2021 Season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
OSAC is working with its artist and agent partners to reschedule the dates whenever presenting is again feasible for its mostly volunteer presenters. OSAC will continue to monitor new information and guidelines from SHA and the Government of Saskatchewan to see if there is the ability for OSAC members to book and present performances during the 2020/2021 time frame.
”The OSAC Staff did not take lightly the decision to cancel the 2020/2021 Performing Arts Season, and it is a decision made with the full support of the OSAC Board of Directors. The health and safety concerns of each member Arts Council’s volunteers and employees, as well as their patrons and performers, must be made a priority,” explained Treena Redman, OSAC Board Chair. “This decision also considered the provincial government’s current restrictions on large gatherings, which does not have a set end-date at this time. The OSAC Staff has done an excellent job of navigating their way through these unprecedented times, and will continue to have the full support of the OSAC Board as they move forward through this global pandemic.”
“It is disappointing to have to cancel a season that had a record 179 performances booked throughout the province, but at the same time, it is the safe and reasonable thing to do. In many cases the performances our presenters’ book are the only performing arts presentations that occur in their communities,” said Skip Taylor- Performing Arts Coordinator. “It is sad to think those communities will miss out on that cultural and artistic impact. We are very hopeful we can get back to supporting our members and seeing these inspiring performances return to Saskatchewan communities in 2021.”
