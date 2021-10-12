A new art gallery in Saskatchewan has launched recently with protocols for viewing and purchasing original Saskatchewan art developed to fit those required by today’s challenging human environment.
Grasslands Gallery Online offers online access to beautiful Saskatchewan art in response to the current needs of both art buyers and creators. Operated by Laureen Marchand, herself an artist, artist mentor and teacher with over 35 years experience, the gallery’s goal is to bring Saskatchewan art to viewers in their own locations, wherever those are.
“In this difficult period in the human story when many audiences don’t feel comfortable going into public spaces, so much remarkable Saskatchewan artwork wasn’t getting seen”, said Laureen Marchand. “At the same, people have come to realize the importance of enjoying their own personal view, in the places where they spend the most time – their own homes and offices. I decided this was an opportunity to bring together the work of Saskatchewan artists and the communities anywhere who would love the art they make.”
Grasslands Gallery Online hosts some of Saskatchewan’s most outstanding contemporary artists. From florals to abstraction, from wildlife to fantasy, and all subjects in between, this is art that challenges any preconceptions of what being a Saskatchewan artist means. As bold new works by established artists sit side-by-side with the exciting creations of rising talents, the gallery aims to present the most fulfilling experience possible for both viewers and creators.
And differently from most art galleries, Grasslands Gallery Online doesn’t house works of art in a single building. Instead, artwork purchased from the gallery is shipped directly from the artists’ studios. This means the artist is the last person to handle the work before it travels to its new home, so both viewer and artist can feel safer. And because artworks are transported only once, it reduces use of materials, carriers, and fuel.
“It’s an exciting adventure”, said Laureen Marchand, “and you can’t develop something like this without a lot of help. Thanks to Creative Saskatchewan for their confidence and start-up funding, to the whole wonderful troupe of artists and friends who provided faith and support, and to everyone who has shown trust and commitment.”
All the art at Grasslands Gallery Online can be seen at https://grasslandsgallery.com. Follow us on Instagram and Facebook at @grasslandsgalleryonline.
