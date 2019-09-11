A local author is launching the publication of a new book with a special event at Medicine Hat Public Library on Sept. 17.
The event will take place in the library theatre at 7 p.m. There will be a slide presentation of pictures taken in the Cypress Hill and Fort Walsh area that are locations featured in the book. There will be refreshments and copies of Elizabeth Clements’s books will be on sale.
“‘Beneath A Fugitive Moon’ is the second book of my trilogy set in the beautiful Cypress Hills,” said Clements. “I like using Canadian settings in my books because I believe we have beautiful scenery and interesting history to offer a reader.”
While the Canadian West does not provide the drama people are used to seeing featured in the American Wild West, Clements says it is full of interesting people, trailblazers and villains.
While Clements writes fiction she says her narratives are inspired by real people and historical events.
“Beneath A Fugitive Moon” is the story of a beautiful girl on a quest to discover a man who will truly treasure her. A deputy U.S. Marshall appears on the scene and seems to fit the bill. Circumstances result in them becoming fugitives and they must depend on each other.
“Beneath A Fugitive Moon” is the second in a trilogy, “Beneath a Horse Thief Moon” being the first.
“I’m proof that if one works hard and never gives up, no matter how often life intervenes, then dreams can come true. Mine certainly did,” said Clements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.