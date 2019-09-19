The first annual Medicine Hat Cowboy Poetry and Western Music Show will celebrate (livestock) brands at 7 p.m., Sept. 28 at Harmony Hall in Redcliff.
Audiences will enjoy an evening of Western entertainment including Elkwater, AB poet, Phyllis Rathwell. A retired teacher and rancher, Phyllis shares the female perspective of working with cattle and cattlemen, through her clever and often humorous poetry.
Other artists include Cowboy Poet, BJ Smith, former RCMP and guide, and Larry Krause, Singer, Songwriter, Saskatchewan Star of the TV show, Timberline. Organizers, Jen Zollner (Medicine Hat) and Shelley Goldbeck, (Nanton) both singer/songwriters will also perform.
Jen Zollner, retired teacher, bandleader and founder of the event says, “The first question is usually: What is cowboy poetry, anyway?”
When cowboys rode the open range they told stories around the campfire at night. Remembering those stories was easier if they had rhythm and rhyme. Cowboy poetry was born! Put those stories/poems to music and Voila! Western music! (or Cowboy music, not to be confused with Country music!)
Cowboy poetry “gatherings” take place all over North America to keep the traditions of the West alive. Poets share their experiences with nature on farms and ranches, often involving horses, dogs or cattle. Some write original poetry. Some recite others’ work. Some put poetry to music.
“There are gatherings near Calgary and in Maple Creek”, says Zollner. “I wanted Medicine Hat to experience this cowboy culture. So we’ve worked hard to organize a great local show.”
The show and souvenir program will include fun facts about livestock brands in general and will feature a number of local ranchers who’ve shared their stories and supported the event.
For more information or for an interview, contact Jen Zollner, 403-529-6384.
Email: jmzollner@hotmail.com
Tickets online at: Ticketor.com, search: Medicine Hat Cowboy Poetry
