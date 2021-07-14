The Medicine Hat Exhibition and Stampede is proud to announce that they will be hosting Summer Jam on July 28. The event will take place in the Grandstand Arena with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the show starting at 7 p.m.
“Summer Jam 2021 continues the tradition of featuring local talent, which abounds in Medicine Hat. This year’s line up includes long time favourites as well as new bands, with familiar faces. The host band Mahoney will be joined by Phoenix, Audrey Three, Desperate Measures, Wichita, Band of Brothers and Mahoney and Friends. We will also introduce this year’s Summer Stars, The Cruisers, whose youth and talent will amaze you”, says Rick Massini, Summer Jam Chair. “Summer Jam is the Stampede’s “give back” to the community; family-friendly admission to a first-rate full-blown concert. Gates open at 6:00 where you will be greeted by Derek Hintz’ Pre-show Entertainment. Summer Jam has become a community favourite event – we look forward to seeing you there!”,.”
The event will feature eight different bands, including Mahoney, Wichita, Audrey Three, Phoenix, Desperate Measures, Band of Brothers, Derek Hintz, Mahoney and Friends and the Cruisers.
“Summer Jam 2021 is happening and I can’t think of a better way to kick start the Medicine Hat music scene. This is not only one of our most exciting local concerts, but as musicians, it’s our chance to connect with fans and colleagues. This year we need that connection more than ever”, says Trent Roset, Mahoney. “Summer Jam 2021 featuring Wichita is looking like it’ll be one of our best shows yet. Thank you for supporting this local legacy for almost a decade and running!”
General admission tickets will go on sale Thursday, July 15at 10 a.m. at www.mhstampede.com, at the Stampede Office, at the Gates or by calling 403-527-1234.
