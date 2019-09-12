Rosebud Theatre is proud to present, The Mountaintop, a fictional depiction of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s last night on earth.
The play is centered around a visit by a mysterious maid – and the discussions that ensue will have you holding your breath. Dr. King is portrayed as an ordinary man, tired and flawed, but assuredly inspirational. The performances will leave you empowered to do great things in your own life, to ‘…carry on the baton that he has passed down to us’.
The Mountaintop premiered in London to critical acclaim, then opened on Broadway where Samuel L. Jackson made his Broadway debut as Dr. King, beside Angela Bassett. At the Rosebud Theatre, the roles are filled by Ray Strachan and Patricia Cerra, who have relocated from major centres to the tiny hamlet of Rosebud for the duration of the run. “I love the feeling of Rosebud”, said Patricia, who hails from Edmonton, “it’s an amazing place to fully immerse myself in character”. When asked how it feels to play the iconic Dr. King, Ray, who is from Winnipeg, commented, “taking him out from behind the pulpit makes him human, … the script allows us all to realize, Dr. Martin Luther King is as relevant today as ever”.
The Mountaintop is at the Rosebud Opera House from September 13 to October 19, 2019. Matinee and evening performances are accompanied by a buffet, however theatre-only seats may be available. For more information, go to rosebudtheatre.com or call 1-800-267-7553.
