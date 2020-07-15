According to Gordon McCall, artistic and executive director of the Lyric Theatre, even with the lifting of some sanctions on a provincial level, The Lyric Theatre will remain closed.
Here is the letter sent out July 15
"Update On The Lyric Theatre Re-Opening
We want to take this opportunity to thank all of the supporters, audiences and lovers of The Lyric Theatre to update you regarding the current state of affairs of our future re-opening.
As of now, according to official government guidelines, we are allowed to open our doors to an audience of 30 people per performance, as long as all social distancing requirements are in place, including proper Covid 19 sanitization, acceptable distance between seats, one way movement in the space and wearing of masks, to name some of the health conditions at play.
Unfortunately, with the limit of 30 seats, plus our concern for the health of our patrons, we will not be able to open at this time.
"We will keep you posted as we all move along this challenging journey."
Gord McCall, Artistic/Executive Director & The Board of Directors, The Lyric Theatre, Swift Current
