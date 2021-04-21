Three events from now until Sunday

The Lyric Theatre just sending out a reminder for those who are missing the arts... 

1. Tonight, Wednesday, April 21st at 7 p.m., simultaneously on our Lyric Facebook page and YouTube, under the heading, Lyric Digital Stage Write Out Loud #13, you'll get to enjoy the wonderful storytelling of novelist, poet and visual artist, Carol Rose Golden Eagle, along with the wonderful original music of Eliza Doyle, all introduced by Andrea McCrimmon.  

2. The launch of our Shakespeare series - BRAVE NEW WORLD,  on Friday, April 23, William Shakespeare's birthday, we'll present the first of our new Shakespeare series in celebration of his birthday and our annual Great Southwest Shakespeare Festival. Local actors will present some of Shakespeare's famous and some less well-known monologues, as a prelude to our relaunch of our Great Southwest Shakespeare Festival. This year's plays will be Twelfth Night and Macbeth. If the Covid situation is retreating by then, and if we're all in a phase of the pandemic that allows for social distance outdoor gathering, our goal is to open in late July on the GSWSF site in Riverside Park. The title, BRAVE NEW WORLD, is in honour of a post-Covid world. This first episode will air simultaneously on our Facebook page and Youtube, Friday, April 23 at 7 p.m. under the title, Lyric Digital Stage Brave New World. 

3. THE LAST SUNDAY - at 7 p.m. this Sunday, once again, on our Facebook link and later on Youtube, enjoy this provocative social issue live-theatre event from The Broadway Theatre in Saskatoon. Hosted by Saskatoon's SUM theatre in collaboration with our very own Lyric Theatre, The Battleford's Community Players, SUM Theatre, Regina and Sparx Theatre, Prince Albert - a ten minute play, musical entertainment, a Rant, and an interview - all provocative, all timely and ALL FREE!

As with all of our Lyric Digital Stage programs, THE LAST SUNDAY is FREE! Check our Facebook age on Sunday for the link!

. And on Thursday, April 29, enjoy Lyric Digital Stage Open Stage #14, once again at 7 p.m., simultaneously on our Facebook page and Youtube! Enjoy some of the best original musical entertainment in Saskatchewan. 

Thank you our Lyric Digital Stage sponsors - The City of Swift Current, SaskArts, United Way Regina, and the Kiwanis Club of Swift Current.

 

