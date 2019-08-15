Lethbridge based DJ crew and electronic music production company, LEMF, along with their partners Unified Vibe and 98.1 2Day FM will be hosting the 8th Annual Lethbridge Electronic Music Festival (LEMF) on Saturday, August 17th in downtown Lethbridge at Galt Gardens Park. The free event starts at 11:00am and ends at 11:00pm.
From its humble beginnings on one small stage in 2012, the festival has grown into a premier summer event that saw close to 5000 people last year. With 3 stages and 30 acts spanning a multitude of genres of electronic music, LEMF will have something for everyone to enjoy. The festival is featuring 6 major headliners from around the world this year: K-Lab (NZ) WBBL (UK) X-Ray Ted (UK) Nada Deva (CAN), Dubconcious (Can) and DJ Smoothie (CAN)
The lineup also includes 15 local and 10 out of town acts, featuring artists that are veterans of the Western Canadian festival scene. LEMF gives DJs an opportunity to play for family, friends, and the community rather than just in a nightclub or at 18+ festivals. LEMF will also feature 20 artisan vendors, 5 food trucks, beer gardens, a Kids Zone with air jump, face painting, dancers and live graffiti art.
“Our goal at LEMF is to provide a free not for profit event that gives families and those who may not usually attend electronic events, an opportunity to check the scene out,” says David Fritz, current President of the LEMF organizing committee.
“We are very proud to be family-friendly and have an age range from children up through to seniors that come together to share a love of music. We have a planning committee that works year-round on LEMF as well as throwing regular parties throughout the year. LEMF is a volunteer-driven event that requires over 40 people on the day of generously giving their time to help organize and run the event. It is truly by and for the community and we are very proud of that.”
After the event, the fun continues at the Official LEMF After Party at Club Lime from 11:00pm - 2:30am. The After Party is a free event but there are VIP tickets available for $10 that allow you to skip the line and go through a VIP only entrance. Tickets are available at Infamous Board Shop or on the day of the event at “Home Bass.” The after-party features X-Ray Ted (UK), DJ Fuze (YQL) and Sky Millz (YYC)
For more information, please visit: www.facebook.com/THELemf or www.lemf.ca
