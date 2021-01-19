Leader musician Berkley Jodoin received an $18,000 Indigenous Peoples Art and Artists grant from SK Arts to create a full-length album of original songs, while bringing light to the suicide crisis that communities have been experiencing.
The Indigenous Peoples Art and Artists program aims to increase access to public funding by Indigenous artists in Saskatchewan, either to develop their artistic/cultural practices or to share their art, skills and teachings.
At the most recent grant deadlines, SK Arts awarded funding to 90 individuals and organizations, totaling almost $800,000. SK Arts funding supports a variety of initiatives, including organizations that provide ongoing programs in the arts, the creative work of professional artists, community art projects and the engagement of professional artists to work in schools with students and teachers.
Established in 1948, SK Arts is the oldest public arts funder in North America and second oldest in the world after the Arts Council of Great Britain. We provide grants, programs and services to individuals and groups whose activities have an impact on the arts in Saskatchewan and ensure that opportunities exist for Saskatchewan residents to experience all art forms. For more information, visit
