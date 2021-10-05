Stories of Northern Saskatchewan with Miriam Körner will be featured on the Write Out Loud Digital Stage Oct. 20.
Born in Germany,Körner was drawn to life in Canada’s north. Armed with a masters in clinical psychology, she moved to Northern Saskatchewan. She learned to build a log cabin and a dog sled and then set out on a thousand-mile dog team and canoe expedition. Miriam Körner is a writer, photographer, visual artist, teacher, and wilderness guide. Her magazine features have been published in national and international publications, and her children's picture books and young adult novels have won national and international awards.
When Trees Crackle with Cold, beautifully illustrated with her water colour drawings, is about the traditional moon calendar of the Cree people. When We Had Sled Dogs was inspired by her friend’s stories of growing up on the trapline. Her first Young Adult novel, Yellow Dog, is about a boy and an old man and his dog. In her latest book, Quqavii, 15-year-old Emmylou falls for a spirited puppy in Churchill, Manitoba.
She lives in a small cabin near La Ronge with her husband and their 13 sled dogs.
Write Out Loud is pleased to acknowledge the support of the Saskatchewan Writers’ Guild in presenting Korner to our Swift Current audience.
Write Out Loud with Miriam Körner will be on the Lyric Digital Stage via YouTube and the Lyric Facebook page beginning 7 p.m., October 20. Area musician, Sheyenne Funk will provide the entertainment interlude.
