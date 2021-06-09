Block Party
Swift Current music teacher Glenna Switzer held an outdoor year-end recital for music students on the front lawn of her home, May 29.
This is the second year she hosted an on-the-lawn year-end recital to give her students an opportunity during the COVID-19 pandemic to conclude their year of learning with a recital. This event will usually be indoors, but public health regulations during the pandemic has made that impossible.
Families were able to watch the performances from their parked vehicles or while remaining physically distanced on the sidewalk. There were performances by 50 students over the course of the afternoon. Switzer arranged with fellow musicians Brad Bernardin (drums) and Stacy Tinant (guitar) to perform with some of the students to give them the experience of playing in a band.
