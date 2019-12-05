Blenders Music welcomed back two-time Juno award-winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Hawksley Workman to Swift Current, Nov. 27.
He previously performed solo at a Blenders concert and this time he brought along his band, The Wolves. His latest appearance at the Lyric Theatre attracted a capacity crowd.
The contribution of Blenders Music to the music scene in Saskatchewan has recently been acknowledged with a 2019 Saskatchewan Music Awards nomination in the category for venue of the year. This was the second year in a row that Blenders Music was a finalist in this provincial awards category. For more information about upcoming performances in the 2019-20 Blenders concert series, visit the website www.blendersmusic.ca
