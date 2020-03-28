As of March 26th, Lyric Theatre Artistic and Executive Director, Gordon McCall, wishes to announce that The Lyric Theatre’s GREAT SOUTHWEST SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL is suspending production operations until the summer of 2021, when it is hoped that the Coronavirus threat will have subsided enough for our community to gather in communal celebration of uplifting events, such as the shared experience of the plays of William Shakespeare.
The safety and well-being of our community is our top priority, as we all experience concerns about COVID-19 (Coronavirus). While we are hopeful that the overall health situation will improve sooner than later, until it does we will not put our patrons or personnel at risk.
Please check our website and Facebook pages for ongoing updates. www.lyrictheatre.ca 306-773-6292
