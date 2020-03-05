Fort Macleod will be hosting a Canadian premiere of the new “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” 2020 movie, following the completion of the movie.
Plans are underway for a gala event in July, shortly after the movie’s New York and Los Angeles premieres.
“It will be a ‘Hooray for Hollywood’ kind of night,” says Sue Keenan, Town of Fort Macleod chief administrative officer.
Keenan told council about the premiere during the Feb. 10 meeting at the G.R. Davis Administration Building. A committee has been struck with representation from the Empress Theatre Society, Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Fort Macleod.
“Our hope is it will be a significant fundraiser,” says Keenan.
Profits would be split evenly between the Empress Theatre for new chairs and flooring, and with the outdoor pool project.
Scenes from “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” 2020 were filmed last summer in Fort Macleod and surrounding areas. The film was directed by Jason Reitman, and stars Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard.
