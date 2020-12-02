The Swift Current Museum is hosting a Festival of Minis until Dec. 16. Visitors can buy $1 ballots to vote for their favourite decorated tree, wreath or gingerbread house.
The designated charity for each item will receive the money from the votes. Voters have a chance to win one of the creations from the draw to be held on the final day. There are goodie bags for children visiting the museum and festival, as well as an opportunity to meet the Grinch. Admission to the museum and the festival is free.
The Grinch will only be at the festival at select times. Call the museum at 306-778-2775 to book a time to meet the Grinch. The festival follows COVID-19 public health guidelines, and visitors are required to wear a mask. There is a donation bin at the festival for anyone who wants to bring along non-perishable food donations for the Salvation Army.
