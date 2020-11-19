Valerie J. Korinek is a historian and Vice Dean of Faculty Relations at the College of Arts and Science, University of Saskatchewan.
An expert in gender and cultural histories, she has published widely in the area of feminist media, histories of sexuality and activism, food history and oral histories. She is the author and editor of numerous articles and book chapters as well as four books, including Prairie Fairies: A History of Queer Communities and People in Western Canada, 1930-1985 (U of T Press, 2018).
Prairie Fairies draws upon a wealth of oral, archival, and cultural histories to recover the experiences of queer urban and rural people in the prairies. Focusing on five major urban centres, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Regina, Edmonton, and Calgary, Prairie Fairies explores the regional experiences and activism of queer men and women by looking at the community centres, newsletters, magazines, and organizations that they created from 1930 to 1985. Challenging the preconceived narratives of queer history, Valerie J. Korinek argues that the LGBTTQ community has a long history in the prairie west, and that its history, previously marginalized or omitted, deserves attention.
WOL appreciates support from Southwest Saskatchewan Pride toward Ms. Korinek’s appearance. In addition, local musician, Becky Neustater, provided a musical interlude.
Ms. Korinek’s presentation first aired on November 18 but may still be accessed through the Lyric Theatre’s Facebook page or at “Lyric Digital Stage Write Out Loud” on YouTube.
