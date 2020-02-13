Upcoming next week, February 17th - 21st, Stanley Mission will hold its 1st Annual Girls Rock Camp: Rock The North. They have someone from southwest Saskatchewan to thank
Working with the community of Stanley Mission, Swift Current native Eliza Doyle has engaged in Cultural Conversations to determine how to best deliver Camp Programming from the perspective of the Woodland Cree in Stanley Mission. How can we make programming most relevant to specific challenges young girls face in the north? How can we strengthen identity and pride in women and girls from the cultural perspective of the Woodland Cree? How can we connect with the Cree language during camp, and make songwriting and band names that strengthen our sense of connection and identity to our community and culture? Kinship Roles, Pride for Community, Cultural Cooking and Cree Language are the 4 main areas identified to strengthen for the youth.
Elders & Community Mentors will be provided the capacity and training to guide/mentor the Youth Participants in programming that strengthens identity and self-esteem through cultural arts and specific identity-forming workshops. This will help also help rebuild intergenerational connectedness, bring the community together, and become an celebrated annual event.
In January 2019, Doyle was the resident musician for the community of Stanley Mission, a community located 350 km north of Prince Albert. She spent 5 weeks in the community on a grant through The Saskatchewan Cultural Exchange Society (SCES). While there, she developed a community music program, which was welcomed enthusiastically when residents started noticing the many positive impacts it had with youth engagement, mental health improvement, intergenerational connectedness and improved school attendance. Doyle has since been working in the community, and has developed Girls Rock The North in partnership with the community.
CAMP, Saskatchewan Arts Board, Girls Rock Saskatoon, Ness Creek Music Festival, SCES, NAC Music Alive and the Amachewespemawin Band Council and Education for their financial and administrative support.
Supper and Show: Keethanow Elementary School Gymnasium in Stanley Mission, Sk. Friday February 21st. Admission is to be by donation.
