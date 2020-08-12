Saskatchewan country musician Justin LaBrash and his band True North performed at a free drive-in concert at Kinetic Park in Swift Current, July 25. The Taking it to the Streets 2020 concert was hosted by members of the Swift Current business community, spearheaded by Bumper to Bumper Great West Auto Electric, as a way to give back to the community.
The drive-in format of the concert ensured that audience members enjoyed the music while keeping a safe physical distance from others in accordance with COVID-19 public health measures. There were over 130 vehicles at the concert.
There was frequent honking during the evening when audience members expressed their appreciation towards the musicians for their performance. The Salvation Army food bank in Swift Current was the featured charity at the drive-in concert.
Salvation Army staff and volunteers were at the entrance gate to receive food and cash donations. A total of $1,351.70 in cash and 353 pounds of food were donated by concert-goers.
