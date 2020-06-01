Pulp Digital Creators are proud to present Medicine Hat’s first short film & animation festival. The Digital Juice Festival will showcase independent films and animations submitted by artists of the local Medicine Hat area, as well as Alberta independent producers. Digital Juice will screen this November at the historic Monarch Theatre, the oldest, operating movie theatre in Western Canada. The festival will exhibit everything from narrative goodness to experimental productions. Submissions can be made via http://Filmfreeway.com/DigitalJuice and closes on June 28, 2020.
Awards:
● Audience Favourite
● Best Student Director
● Best Director, Medicine Hat
● Best Director, Alberta
● Jury Prize, Best Short
Eligibility:
● Director/Producer must be over 13 years of age as of Jan 1, 2020
● Accepting films with a release date after January 2018
● Open to all types of genres and experience levels
● Residents outside of Alberta are welcome to submit and will be taken under
jury consideration.
Thank you to the sponsors of this festival - The City of Medicine Hat and Alberta Media Arts Alliance Society [AMAAS] .
About Pulp Digital Creators: Pulp is an organization created to support digital artists in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Offering micro-mentorships, digital workshops, and a community for digital creators, Pulp seeks to grow the abilities of artists and awareness of digital art & media in Southern Alberta. Memberships are open to anyone interested in unabashed play through digital experiences.
For more information, visit PULPdigital.ca/Festival, or find us on social media
@pulp.digital.creators.
