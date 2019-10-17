Suzie Vinnick, a stand-out blues artist and unforgettable guitar player, is coming to the Empress Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
A Saskatoon native now living in Ontario, Vinnick has enjoyed a 30-year career in roots and blues that has taken her across the country and around the world. She picked up her first guitar at the age of nine and went on to learn bass, saxophone, mandolin, lap steel, piano, and more.
She is a three-time Juno nominee, Canadian Folk Music Award winner, and a 10-time winner of the Maple Blues Award for songwriting, female vocalist, acoustic act and more.
Her most recent successes include being awarded the 2019 Saskatchewan Jazz Festival Special Recognition Award and being nominated for a 2018 Canadian Folk Music Award for Producer of the Year with her co-producer, Mark Lalama.
Her latest album is a full band roots and blues extravaganza entitled Shake the Love Around. It is her sixth solo album and moves beyond her singer–songwriter persona to celebrate her prodigious instrumental chops – on bass, lap steel, electric and acoustic guitar, and the gorgeous National Folkstar guitar. From start to finish, the joy and power of Suzie’s full-bodied vocals is on-target in every track.
“Singing is like sleeping and breathing for me,” she says. “If you can’t sing with feeling, you can’t move people.”
Vinnick has toured nationally with Stuart McLean’s The Vinyl Café and the John McDermott Band, and has also performed for Canadian peacekeepers in Bosnia and the Persian Gulf. She was also the voice of Tim Horton’s for five years.
Vinnick’s voice is one you’ve heard a thousand times and one you’ll never forget. It soars, it growls, it whispers, and it shouts from a deep, deep well of emotion. The pure joy she exudes when she picks up that guitar is worth the show.
“Sometimes, when it comes to contemporary blues, it’s a good thing to challenge convention. Canadian singer/songwriter Suzie Vinnick plays with the standard modern forms delightfully…(vocally) her range is staggering. She has the kind of voice that you never get tired of hearing.” – Winnipeg Free Press .Tickets for Suzie Vinnick, the third concert of the Empress’ 2019 – 2020 Centre Stage series, are $37.50 each and available at MacleodEmpress.com, by calling 403-553-4404 (toll-free at 1-800-540-9229), or at the Box Office on Main Street.
Upcoming Centre Stage concerts:
Colleen Brown and the Joni Mitchell Songbook Jan. 25, 2020
Leaf Rapids and Blue Moon Marquee, Feb. 20, 2020
Braden Gates and Russell deCarle, April 18, 2020
For more information, contact the Empress Theatre at 403-553-4404 or info@macleodempress.com.
