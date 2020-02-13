Blenders Concert Series is excited to present Reuben And The Dark on February 25th at the Lyric Theatre in Swift Current.
Calgary's Reuben and the Dark is a collection of five multi-instrumentalists and vocalists led by Reuben Bullock. The group makes chilling, emotive folk and soul driven by dark, introspective lyrics that explore the duality of misery and joy.
Boasting a rare chemistry between all band members, Reuben and the Dark has emerged organically from Canada's stellar independent scene on the strength of often anthemic compositions that translate the language of emotion into song with haunting clarity.
Reuben will be joined by Bradley Hanan Carter’s new project FAUX PRIX. Basking in the rays of anthematic sunshine, hovering over California’s Mojave Desert, you might hear some dulcet tones escaping from an old Winnebago RV parked alongside a Joshua Tree or two. Inside you'll likely find New Zealand expat and Black English singer, Bradley Hanan Carter, working on his new musical project, FAUX PRIX.
Tickets for the Tuesday, February 25th show are $35 and are available at Pharmasave or eventbrite.com. Doors at the Lyric Theatre will open at 7:30 p.m. and the music begins at 8:30 p.m. Blenders thanks Innocation Credit Union for sponsoring this show.
