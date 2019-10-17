Blenders Events is pleased to welcome Downchild Blues Band on their 50th Anniversary Tour on November 12 at the Lyric Theatre in Swift Current. This show is not part of our regular series!
After 18 albums, countless awards and wowing sold‐out audiences around the globe, Downchild Blues Band are celebrating their 50Th Anniversary this year with a brand‐new show featuring hits like “Flip, Flop & Fly,” as well as fan favourites and hidden gems from throughout their illustrious career.
Downchild came to international prominence as the inspiration for Hollywood stars Dan Aykroyd and the late John Belushi’s hit film, The Blues Brothers. In fact, two Downchild songs, “Shotgun Blues” and “(I Got Everything I Need) Almost” were even covered on The Blues Brothers’ 1978 multi‐platinum album Briefcase Full of Blues.
The band is lead by founder, Donnie “Mr. Downchild” Walsh on guitar and harmonica, singer Chuck Jackson, who also plays harmonica, tenor sax man Pat Carey, Michael Fonfara (who was a member of the early American rock supergroup Rhinoceros and Lou Reed’s band) plays keyboards, Gary Kendall on bass and drummer Mike Fitzpatrick.
With their signature jump‐blues style and infectious, soulful sound, Juno Award winners Downchild deliver a live performance that is second to none, and this special anniversary show is one ‐ not to be missed!
This Tuesday, November 12th show is almost sold out! Tickets are $45 and are available at Pharmasave. Doors at the Lyric Theatre will open at 7:30 p.m. and the music begins at 8:30 p.m. Blenders thanks Voth's BrandSource and Sign Here Signs for sponsoring this show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.